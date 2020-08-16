Man United target looks set for summer transfer after hitting out at his current club and the manager

Real Madrid have always had an issue where they sign the star of a World Cup without having a plan in place, and it’s stolen a large part of James Rodriguez’s career.

He’s at his best playing as a number ten with the licence to drift around and cause problems, but Real don’t usually play a formation that suits a player like him – Isco has found similar issues too.

James turned 29 in the summer so he needs to get a move to make the most of his final great years, and some recent reports suggest that he has no intention of staying at Real Madrid.

Last week there were suggestions from Mundo Deportivo that his agent Jorge Mendes was trying to encourage him to accept an offer from Man United, so this should be especially interesting to their fans.

The same outlet also spoke to him recently about his experiences at the club, and there can’t be any way back for him at the Bernabeu after he lays into the club and Zidane:

“It’s frustrating not to play. I know I have the conditions to play all the time. But for other people I can’t do it, so it’s frustrating. If I were a bad player I’d accept it, but I’m a person who wants to win and play all the time.”

They are tastes. He has his own tastes for some players and is respectable. I don’t get in there. When you see that you don’t have the same opportunities as your peers it’s hard… I wanted to leave and the club wouldn’t let me out.”

“I wanted to go where I could have played, I and I knew I wasn’t going to get a chance, because Zidane already had his base. My wish was that the hobby would have the memory of my previous stage in Madrid, not this one… I scored 36 goals and 42 assists…”

“I’d like to know where I’m going, too. It may be days or weeks until I know where I’m going. I don’t know, really. I want to go where I can play, where I’m happy and where I feel loved by everyone.”

He’s made it clear that he wants a move this summer, but it just remains to be seen if he manages to get one.