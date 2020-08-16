Man United’s Jadon Sancho hopes fade even further after latest Dortmund development

Although Man United have excelled in recent years by dragging transfers out as long as possible, it’s starting to look like Jadon Sancho won’t join them this summer.

The possibility of him moving to Old Trafford has been spoken about for months, while there’s an obvious need for United to add a top class option to the right hand side of their attack.

It tends to be the case that a transfer becomes less and less likely as time goes on, and the latest update from Mundo Deportivo isn’t positive reading from a Man United point of view.

One of the most important factors when it comes to selling a big player is having a replacement lined up, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Dortmund.

According to the report, their Director Hans-Joachim Watzke has indicated that the club will not be making any big name signings this summer, and they don’t anticipate that Sancho will leave either.

The biggest problem for United here is they are quickly losing leverage on a possible deal, because Dortmund have publicly declared that they don’t need to sell.

The only thing that might change that is a transfer request, but Sancho has been featuring in their pre season, playing well and he looks happy on the pitch so it’s hard to see that happening too.