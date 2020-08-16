Menu

Video: Man United ace training with new club despite deal not being officially announced

Tahith Chong looks to have completed a loan move to Werder Bremen if this video below is anything to go by.

Despite neither club officially announcing Chong’s move, Werder Bremen have tweeted a short clip of Chong arriving for training with his new club…

The Times had reported that Chong’s loan switch to the Bundesliga club was close, and it seems he is in fact already there.

It’s a slightly odd way to announce the deal, but we assume we’ll hear a little more detail on the arrangement soon enough.

