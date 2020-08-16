Tahith Chong looks to have completed a loan move to Werder Bremen if this video below is anything to go by.

Despite neither club officially announcing Chong’s move, Werder Bremen have tweeted a short clip of Chong arriving for training with his new club…

Tahith Chong has arrived for his first training session with #Werder ??? #Zillerdeich2020 @TahithC pic.twitter.com/47Q93UOieB — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 16, 2020

The Times had reported that Chong’s loan switch to the Bundesliga club was close, and it seems he is in fact already there.

It’s a slightly odd way to announce the deal, but we assume we’ll hear a little more detail on the arrangement soon enough.