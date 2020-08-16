According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are interested in signing Douglas Costa, with the skilful winger allowed to leave Juventus this summer.

Di Marzio report that Costa’s skillset makes him an ideal kind of wide player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system, but the Red Devils have doubts over the ace because of his injury record.

It’s added that the Manchester outfit are evaluating the 29-year-old before beginning negotiations, the Brazilian’s contract expires in the summer of 2022.

United certainly showed that they need more quality out wide in tonight’s defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals, maybe an experienced head like Costa would be perfect to play alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Injury issues have been the main cause of Costa’s inconsistency during his time with the Turin outfit, the ace started just 11 of his 29 appearances across all competitions this term.

For largely cameo appearances the Brazil international did show some glimpses of quality though with three goals and seven assists this term.

Costa has made 101 appearances in his three years with Juventus, scoring 10 goals and providing 21 assists.