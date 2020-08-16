“Needs to go on loan”: These Man United fans react as youngster makes a crucial error against Sevilla

The development of a young player can often be a curious thing, especially a few months after they’ve made their first team debut.

It’s true that fans will give more chances to a young player and there’s nothing more exciting than seeing someone make their debut, so they will be given a free pass and they tend to play without fear when they first break through.

After this it’s common to see that a player’s development stalls when they get found out at the senior level, so a loan spell is usually the best thing for them.

That might be the case with Brandon Williams after his recent form with Man United – he looks like a competent squad player but he’s not good enough for the elite level yet, so a temporary move could be the making of him.

He might get the blame for Sevilla’s equaliser tonight after he was caught in two minds about which player to follow, and that hesitation allowed Suso to have a tap in at the back post.

Some of the United fans have been speaking about him on Twitter, and plenty of them feel a loan spell is needed:

Not convinced at all by Williams, should go out on loan. Fosu-Mensah twice the player defensively — megalodon (@CharlieC95x) August 16, 2020

Williams needs to go on loan next season man — Yvette (@_yakont) August 16, 2020

I like Williams but he’s far too rash and gets caught out of position too much to be starting Needs to be sent out on loan and we need to bring in a new left back #MUFC #MUNSEV #ManUtd — Dutch (@UnitedVX) August 16, 2020

Brandon Williams needs to go on loan — Everything Chris ???? (@fresconation) August 16, 2020

That being sad, Brandon Williams deserves a loan as well. — adisco (@itstolu_mehn) August 16, 2020

Williams needs to go on loan. Shaw is good enough for Top 4, not for title challenging. https://t.co/de2jUHefWF — ?? (@TDftbl) August 16, 2020

The problem with loaning out Williams is they will need to have a replacement lined up first, but you could also argue they need to get an upgrade on Luke Shaw anyway.

Williams is still a decent player so it shouldn’t be the end of his time at Man United, but it does look like a loan spell could help him a lot.