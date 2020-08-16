Opinion: Touted Chelsea targets for problem position should have the fans worried about next season

Although Chelsea have done a great job of bolstering their attacking options ahead of next season, there’s still a glaring need for a new goalkeeper.

Kepa hasn’t played well for months and Frank Lampard’s handling of the situation will only have succeeding in crushing any remaining confidence, while backup option Willy Caballero isn’t good enough to start for an entire season.

Although the fans will be hoping for a proven world class keeper to come in, they are so rare and almost never available so that does look almost impossible.

Names like Marc-Andre ter Stegen or Jan Oblak would make sense, but they also play for big clubs who will hold out for a giant fee, so it means they will need to take a chance on someone who is either out of form or needs to step up a level.

A recent report from The Sun has suggested that Chelsea are chasing a couple of well known Premier League goalkeepers, but this should set alarm bells ringing for the fans.

They suggest that Ben Foster or Joe Hart are now being targeted as new signings, but this is worrying for a couple of reasons.

Hart has been out of form for years while Foster tends to stand out in relegated teams where he’ll get a lot of work, but he proved at Man United that he wasn’t cut out for the highest level.

If either of these keepers come in then it suggests that Lampard is just going to try and stockpile players with the hope that someone comes good, but that would also suggest that Kepa is going to stick around too.

Entering a season with two back up goalkeepers and one who’s lost the confidence of everyone isn’t a strategy you would expect to see from an elite club, so the fans will need to hope that another signing is planned on top of this.