Opinion: Why record-holding goalkeeper would be ideal target for Chelsea this summer

According to the Sun, Chelsea are eyeing former England internationals Joe Hart (free transfer) and Watford ace Ben Foster as potential options to bolster their goalkeeping ranks this summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge after a dismal second season, the Blues’ world-record deal for a goalkeeper now looks like an awful decision from the club.

The Sun report that Foster is the club’s ideal option as they’re struggling to find goalkeeping targets that won’t break the bank this summer.

A low-cost and experienced option may be the perfect move for a side that have become much younger under Frank Lampard and considering the big money that was splashed on the now doomed Kepa.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Bruno Fernandes reverts to trademark technique to score penalty for Man United vs Sevilla Real Madrid ace will be allowed to pick his next club as he enters a crucial season Video: Worrying news for Barcelona as report indicates when Lionel Messi wants to leave

37-year-old Foster has been a solid performer for Watford after leaving West Brom a couple of years ago, he’s certainly proven that he’s still one of the better keepers in the top-flight with fine displays.

Foster holds the all-time record for saves made in the top-flight since that stat was recorded, boasting 310 more than the next active stopper – out-of-form Manchester United superstar David de Gea.

Foster, who was England’s No.2 for some years behind Joe Hart before retiring from international football, also ranks 17th in the Premier League’s all-time clean sheets.

Lampard seriously needs to bolster Chelsea’s backline ahead of next season, the Blues conceded the most goals of any side in the top-half of the table.

Foster is by no means immune to errors, but he’d be a fine option to compete with Willy Caballero for the starting spot, he’s also coming off a campaign where he’s produced some of the saves of the season.