Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hints that new Arsenal contract is imminent on social media

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hinted that an announcement for a new contract with the Gunners is imminent with a tweet this evening.

According to the Evening Standard, Mikel Arteta’s side are close to securing a deal that would tie Aubameyang down until 2023, with the ace in line to earn £250,000-a-week.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s best player ever since he joined from Borussia Dortmund, the Gabon star has contributed 54 goals and chipped in with 12 assists in just 85 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal completed their first signing of the summer earlier this week with the capture of Willian on a free transfer, that move could well help the side reestablish themselves as a top four force.

The talisman’s older brother, Willy, hinted that a new deal was imminent with a hint on social media earlier this week.

Aubameyang proved that he thoroughly deserves a pay rise with his game-winning brace against London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Arsenal need some serious additions to inject some fresh hunger into the side after they slipped to an 8th place finish in the Premier League.