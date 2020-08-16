Real Madrid ace will be allowed to pick his next club as he enters a crucial season

You have to think that players will improve by training every day with some of the best players in the world, but there comes a point when competitive football is needed.

Brahim Diaz has spent his professional career with Real Madrid and Man City – two clubs where youngsters rarely get a chance – so it’s not a great surprise that he’s only made 20 league appearances so far.

He turned 21 a couple of weeks ago so this is a crucial season for his development, so a loan deal looks like his best option if he wants to play regular football.

Mundo Deportivo have looked at the potential interest in him this summer, and it sounds like Real trust him enough to make his own decision about what would be best.

It’s suggested that Real feel it’s time for him to go out on loan, and Getafe and Real Betis are the two teams who have been credited with an interest.

They go on to say that Real are willing to allow him to make the final decision on where he goes, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Getafe has a good season last year but Real Betis traditionally finish higher than them in the table, so it might come down to his proposed playing time and which club he feels will give him the best chance to shine.