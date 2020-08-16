Record set: Manchester United make unwanted history after loss to Sevilla

According to famed journalist Richard Jolly, who has an eye for finding out unusual stats, Manchester United have made an unwanted bit of history after their 2-1 defeat to Sevilla tonight.

Jolly reports that the Red Devils have become the first club ever to lose in the semi-finals stages in the FA Cup, League Cup and in a European competition in the same season.

Individual defensive errors ultimately cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side against Sevilla…

Promising talent Brandon Williams was punished for being out of position for Suso’s goal and Victor Lindelof had a costly moment to forget as he missed the ball before Luuk de Jong scored the winner.

See More: Harsh reality check for Man United as Sevilla loss means they’ve done this for the first time since 1989

Manchester United are the first club ever to lose an FA Cup, League Cup and European semi-final in the same season. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 16, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United evaluating move for experienced skilful winger this summer that could sort out problem area ‘Bottled’ – These Manchester United fans react to Europa League defeat against Sevilla La Liga rivals hope to sign Real Madrid loanee for €15m as move to Italy stalls

United’s first semi-final exit of the campaign came in a 3-2 aggregate defeat to cross-town rivals, whilst Chelsea knocked the Red Devils out at this stage of the FA Cup a few weeks ago.

This of course quite a worrying problem for the side, Solskjaer’s team are very young though and perhaps some more experienced heads in certain areas are needed to prevent the Red Devils from slipping up like this in the future.