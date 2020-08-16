Thiago Alcantara agrees long-term Liverpool contract and has found new house as he expects transfer to go through

Thiago Alcantara has reportedly agreed personal terms on a four-year contract to join Liverpool.

The Bayern Munich midfielder clearly expects this transfer to go through as he has supposedly said goodbye to his team-mates at the Allianz Arena and found a new house in Liverpool.

This is all according to the reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi in the tweet below…

Agreement between #Liverpool and #Alcantara. Liverpool and the player have reached an agreement over 4 years. The player even announced his departure to England to some of his teammates. Alcantara already found his house. Liverpool and #Bayern must finalize the deal. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 16, 2020

Alcantara could be a superb signing for Liverpool, who could perhaps do with a little more craft and creativity in the middle of the park next season.

The Reds ran away with the Premier League title in 2019/20, but there’s no doubt Alcantara could add a new dimension to their game, giving them the kind of spark that players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum lack.

The Spain international has been a huge success in his time in the Bundesliga and surely has what it takes to work his magic in the Premier League as well.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick has previously suggested Alcantara looked set to end his career in Germany for a move to England.

“As a person and as an athlete, I can understand him,” Flick recently told German outlet Sport Bild, as translated by the Metro.

“Thiago played for Barcelona, and seven years for Bayern. Now he wants a new challenge, which in my opinion must be the Premier League.”