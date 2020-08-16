Liverpool are reportedly “getting closer” to a transfer deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international has shone during his time at the Allianz Arena, but now looks set to be on the move this summer, with Liverpool strongly linked.

Earlier today, reliable journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi tweeted that Liverpool reached an agreement over a four-year contract for Alcantara…

Agreement between #Liverpool and #Alcantara. Liverpool and the player have reached an agreement over 4 years. The player even announced his departure to England to some of his teammates. Alcantara already found his house. Liverpool and #Bayern must finalize the deal. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 16, 2020

And now, another reliable source for all matters on German football, Jan Age Fjortoft, says the Reds are getting closer to a deal.

He adds, however, that any official announcement is unlikely until after the end of the Champions League this season, due to Alcantara being a key player for Bayern as they look favourites to win the competition…

Re: Thiago Getting closer

Can’t see there will be an official announcement before Bayern have finished the Champions League though. As Thiago is a vital part of the team. https://t.co/E4LZPXOZ49 — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 16, 2020

The Bavarian giants will no doubt want the 29-year-old fully focused on delivering success for Hansi Flick’s side, and Liverpool fans will perhaps also be hoping to see him perform well on the big stage.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Champions League last term and it could be a boost for them to add another experienced winner to their squad.

Even if Alcantara does not enjoy European success this season, he has an enviable trophy cabinet from his time with Bayern and is sure to add quality to LFC’s midfield.