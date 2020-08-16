Menu

‘This is unfair’ – These Man United fans question Solskjaer’s lineup changes vs Sevilla

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made two changes to the Manchester United lineup that beat Copenhagen ahead of tonight’s Europa League semi-final against Sevilla.

Out-of-form goalkeeper David de Gea is back in the side for solid No.2 Sergio Romero, the only other change sees Victor Lindelof replace Eric Bailly at centre-back.

It will be interesting to see just how much the closely-contested tie with Copenhagen will have on the Red Devils tonight, they needed extra time to see off the Danish side.

Sevilla are specialists in the Europa League and overcame solid Premier League side Wolves to reach this stage of the tournament, they’ll definitely back themselves as underdogs this evening.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

The winner of tonight’s clash will face off against the winner of Inter Milan and Shakhtar.

Solskjaer’s men will have to be much better from the get-go tonight, they can’t afford to not be at the races for long periods like they were against Copenhagen or Sevilla will duly punish them.

