‘This is unfair’ – These Man United fans question Solskjaer’s lineup changes vs Sevilla

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made two changes to the Manchester United lineup that beat Copenhagen ahead of tonight’s Europa League semi-final against Sevilla.

Out-of-form goalkeeper David de Gea is back in the side for solid No.2 Sergio Romero, the only other change sees Victor Lindelof replace Eric Bailly at centre-back.

It will be interesting to see just how much the closely-contested tie with Copenhagen will have on the Red Devils tonight, they needed extra time to see off the Danish side.

Sevilla are specialists in the Europa League and overcame solid Premier League side Wolves to reach this stage of the tournament, they’ll definitely back themselves as underdogs this evening.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

But why bench Romero and play De Gea? For Christ sake he brought us here since from stage one . This is unfair … I’m having a feeling we will lose — Somadina (@Somadina___) August 16, 2020

De Gea in a cup game when it should’ve been Romero? Already feeling my chest growing heavy — Log (@LogMUFC) August 16, 2020

No Matic and dropping Romero, hasn’t Ole learnt his mistake from the FA Cup Semi against Chelsea ???? — Max Mufc (@maxmufc7) August 16, 2020

The disrespect towards Romero is apparent. I am sorry but this is bad start to the game. — Roshan Dhakal (@unitedholic7) August 16, 2020

De Gea again ?????? the lack of trust in Romero is beyond me and why is Matic not starting ahead of Fred ? — Nqobakonke’s dad!! (@SikeNqobakonke) August 16, 2020

WHYYY DE GEAAA — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) August 16, 2020

The winner of tonight’s clash will face off against the winner of Inter Milan and Shakhtar.

Solskjaer’s men will have to be much better from the get-go tonight, they can’t afford to not be at the races for long periods like they were against Copenhagen or Sevilla will duly punish them.