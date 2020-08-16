Video: Bruno Fernandes reverts to trademark technique to score penalty for Man United vs Sevilla

In the 7th minute of tonight’s Europa League semi-final between Manchester United and Sevilla, the Red Devils were awarded a spot-kick.
Anthony Martial played in Marcus Rashford with a wonderful pass, the England international fired a shot at goal and was then brought down by a reckless late challenge from Diego Carlos.
The referee pointed to the spot and specialist Bruno Fernandes stepped up to the spot. The playmaker reverted to his stutter-hop-step technique to fire the ball into the top corner.
Take a look at Fernandes’ spot-kick below and the incident that led to it below:
Bruno steps up. Bruno scores.
Man Utd's 22nd penalty of the season is dispatched with class ?
That Martial scoop-pass, by the way ? pic.twitter.com/bh8c4ZVLOt
— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 16, 2020
Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.
This is the perfect start to the game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.