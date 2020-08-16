Video: Chelsea target Reguilon bags fine assist for Sevilla vs Man United as Suso scores

In the 25th minute of Sevilla’s Europa League semi-final tie against Manchester United, the Andalusian outfit were back on level terms after a brilliant counter-attack.

Star full-back Sergio Reguilon showed his marauding style as he was played in behind with a well-worked one-two, the Spaniard then drilled the ball across the box.

United ace Brandon Williams was well out of position, leaving Suso free to slot the ball into the back of the net at the far post to cap off a well-worked move from Sevilla.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign the ace, he’s enjoyed a wonderful campaign whilst out on loan at Sevilla, with the talent valued at around €25m.

Take a look at Sevilla’s equaliser below:

Suso strikes for Sevilla ? That one meant a lot for the former Liverpool man! United hard done by with the throw-in decision?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/Ly9SG7Wf05 — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 16, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be happy at how easy his side were carved open on the break.