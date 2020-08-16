Video: Fuming Fernandes rages at Victor Lindelof after ace’s error sees Man United concede vs Sevilla

In the 77th minute of Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final against Sevilla, the Andalusian outfit went into the lead after some shaky defending from the Red Devils.

Former Manchester City star Jesus Navas whipped a dangerous cross into the box, which was deflected by Brandon Williams.

Victor Lindelof failed to get a touch on the ball, leaving target-man Luuk de Jong free to volley the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Bruno Fernandes was not happy with the Swede’s involvement in the goal, with the playmaker venting at the centre-back, who fired back as he clearly didn’t believe he was the main person at fault.

Take a look at the moment below:

Lindelof shouldn’t be defending himself here. He was poor, Bruno rightly having a go at him pic.twitter.com/WHwVoLDFLo — Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) August 16, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sport and BT Sport.

Lindelof does deserve to be called out for his actions in the build-up to the goal, this just proves that Bruno Fernandes has become a team leader since joining.