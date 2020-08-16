(Video) Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League player of the season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named the 2019-20 Premier League player of the season.
De Bruyne, 29, has been recognised as the league’s best player after a scintillating campaign saw him score 13 goals and assist a further 20 in 35 domestic appearances, as per Premier League.
This season saw De Bruyne equal ex-Arsenal striker Thierry Henry’s record numbers for a single season which dates back to 2002-03.
The world-class midfielder becomes the third Belgian in the last nine seasons to win the award after ex-teammate Vincent Kompany and former Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard.
