Video: Man United target Jadon Sancho ruins a defender with some fine skill for Borussia Dortmund

We all know that Man United are desperate to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, but there’s still no real sign that a deal is close to happening.

The latest update came from The Metro where it appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is publicly trying to get the board to hurry up and sign him, but he’s still playing for Dortmund in their pre season friendlies.

They had a crushing win today, but this piece of skill from Sancho is a joy to watch. It shows he can bring something new and unexpected to the United attack, while the defender just looks destroyed and doesn’t even try to chase him once he gets past:

Pictures direct from Borussia Dortmund