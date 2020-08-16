Video: Much maligned Luuk de Jong gives Sevilla the lead thanks to some dreadful Man United defending

Although Man United might be focussing their efforts on signing a new forward player this summer, it looks like they might need to strengthen at the back.

There are many ways to defend a cross, but putting no pressure on the ball and allowing a striker the freedom of the six yard box will usually end in a goal against you:

Pictures from TUDN

Dutch striker Luuk de Jong has been a weak link for Sevilla all season after he only managed six goals, and he’s usually far too static to cause issues.

He’s the one to benefit from static play the other way this time, and Sevilla are on the verge of yet another Europa League final