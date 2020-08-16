Menu

Video: These fans react to Bruno Fernandes’ ‘shameless’ ‘dive’ for Man United vs Sevilla

Some football fans were furious after Bruno Fernandes appeared to dive in a bid to win a penalty during Manchester United’s Europa League semi-finals defeat to Sevilla.

Fernandes went down in the box after what seemed to be minimal or no contact from former Manchester City defensive midfielder Fernando.

The referee clearly didn’t believe that there was any foul-play at hand here and waved away the protests, which begs the question if this wasn’t deemed a foul is it therefore not a dive that needs to be punished?

Fernandes had actually already bagged a penalty by this point, with the Portuguese playmaker firing the Red Devils into an early lead from the spot, unfortunately for United that didn’t last.

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the moment:

Fernandes is starting to build an alarming reputation for apparently deceiving match officials with antics like this, should the Red Devils have a word with the ace or is this being blown out of proportion?

