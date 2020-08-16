Video: Worrying news for Barcelona as report indicates when Lionel Messi wants to leave

It’s probably important to ignore any knee jerk reactions or announcements that come after a shocking moment in football, but there’s just been so much news surrounding Barcelona after their 8-2 thumping from Bayern Munich.

A lot of the attention will go towards Quique Setien and his immediate future, but there’s also going to be uncertainty about the playing squad and who they can rely on going forward.

You have to think that Lionel Messi will be one of the few players that they plan to build around next season, but it’s starting to sound like it might not be their choice.

This report has emerged from Spain and it’s suggested that Messi wants to leave the club now:

Atenção para a notícia: Messi quer deixar o Barcelona. Não em 2021. Agora. pic.twitter.com/XTcJwYIa2s — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) August 16, 2020

It’s possible that he might calm down and change his mind, but you can’t blame him at all if he decides that Barca are a total mess just now and he won’t have a chance to win anything else with them as they enter a rebuilding phase.