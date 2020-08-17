Manchester City’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Lyon in the quarter-final probably wasn’t the ending to his career with the club that David Silva had envisaged.

The Spaniard has been one of the Citizen’s most-loved players in the time he’s been at the club, and after 309 games, he has finally brought the curtain down on a spectacularly successful period in his career.

It’s time to move on, however, City have decided that Silva’s legacy already deserves a lasting reminder.

To that end, they are going to build a statue in the players honour that will be unveiled in 2021 according to BBC Sport.

“David is a transformational player, a quiet leader who has inspired everyone around him,” said City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, cited by BBC Sport.

“David’s statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer, but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this football club with great dignity at all times.”

Not only will Silva have a statue, but he will also get a mosaic in his honour at City’s training ground and will be commemorated by having a training pitch named after him too.

It’s an incredible gesture from the club, particularly as he’s only just left, but perhaps there’s a question mark as to why older players, who are just as deserving of such a tribute, haven’t been given one.