It’s been a long, drawn out process and at times has looked as though it was never going to happen, but it appears that Mikel Arteta’s hard work has paid off.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has verbally agreed a new three-year contract reported to be worth £250,000 per week.

The outlet further report that the paperwork is being drawn up at this point, and the finishing touches added, so that the Gabonese can finally sign on the dotted line.

The striker evidenced his worth in crucial matches last season, none more so than the FA Cup semi-final and final, two games in which he scored a brace.

Any goalscoring threat comes from him, and without his goals, the Gunners would be struggling even more than they have been.

News that he’s about to put pen to paper will surely pacify the north London masses who had been waiting on tenterhooks to find out if he would commit his future to Arsenal.