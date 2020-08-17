Barcelona could reportedly spoil Liverpool’s transfer plans if they end up hiring club legend Xavi as their new manager.

The Al Sadd boss is in the frame to replace Quique Setien at the Nou Camp, but he’s demanding some big-name signings if he is to take over at the club where he spent the vast majority of his playing career, according to Don Balon.

The report states that Xavi’s targets for Barcelona would include Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who of course started out as a youngster with the Catalan giants.

The 29-year-old has been strongly linked with Liverpool by Mohamed Bouhafsi in the tweet below, and it remains to be seen if he will eventually get his move to Anfield…

Agreement between #Liverpool and #Alcantara. Liverpool and the player have reached an agreement over 4 years. The player even announced his departure to England to some of his teammates. Alcantara already found his house. Liverpool and #Bayern must finalize the deal. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 16, 2020

Don Balon suggest Barcelona could still enter the running for Alcantara, who could be a superb signing to fit Xavi’s style of play.

The Spain international is a similar style of player to Xavi during his peak years, so it would make sense if he was seen as a key part of his plans for Barca.

Don Balon also mention Neymar and Eric Garcia as among the players Xavi would look to bring in this summer.

Liverpool could do with adding the quality of Alcantara to give them something a bit different in midfield, so will hope they can conclude a deal before Barcelona sort out their managerial situation.