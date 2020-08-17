‘Can’t believe you really did it’ – Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal fan following up on promise

Mesut Ozil has praised an Arsenal fan after he delivered on a promise to name his baby after him after his wife agreed he could if the playmaker replied to his tweet.

As per ESPN FC’s tweet below, the deal was made five months ago after the Gunners ace replied to his tweet and thus set up the wager.

SEE MORE: Arsenal complete signing of promising midfielder on a free transfer

Fast forward to this week, and he has posted proof that he has indeed named his child after the German star with the middle name, and Ozil was thrilled that he followed through with the agreement.

“Wow, can’t believe you really did it man. Huge congratulations to you and the little family, Jack,” he wrote in response.

Naturally, the story has since gone viral and it’s a lovely one in fairness as it hasn’t been the greatest of years for Ozil as he has struggled to make a positive impact while question marks have been raised over his future at the Emirates, but he has certainly made a lasting impression on this Arsenal fan.

Wow, can't believe you really did it man ??? Huge congratulations to you and the little family, Jack ? #MÖ #YaGunnersYa https://t.co/tVxSxjPbgx — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 17, 2020