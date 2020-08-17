According to journalist Kevin Palmer, Chelsea are in the ‘final stages’ of negotiations for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen sensation Kai Havertz.

Palmer adds that the Blues’ talks are now focused on the structure of performance-related bonus payments that will be a part of the potential deal.

Palmer doesn’t report a fee for what the deal will be worth, but Sky Sports reported earlier that Leverkusen were sticking firm to their £90m valuation for the 21-year-old.

With the talks apparently focusing on the structure of potential add-on payments, it’s fair to assume that an initial and total fee have been worked out between the two clubs and that this is just the final hurdle.

Agreeing personal terms does not seem as though it will be a problem with RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi actually reporting last weeks that a five-year contract has been agreed with the attacker.

Havertz has been impressive ever since he broke into Leverkusen’s first-team as a teenager, the ace has continued to go from strength to strength and is now arguably Germany’s brightest talent.

Havertz score 18 goals and contributed nine assists this season, with the versatile attacker notching a goal in Leverkusen’s final game of the season as they lost to Inter Milan in the Europa League.

Frank Lampard’s side have already made attacking reinforcements with the additions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, the recruitment of Havertz will make an already exciting frontline even more so.