Chelsea could reportedly be making progress on landing two of their top summer transfer targets.

It ended up being a disappointing season for the Blues as they failed to win any silverware, and only narrowly made it into the top four.

Still, they’ve shown real intent with their transfer business so far this summer with early deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and it seems they’re not finished yet.

The latest from Sky Sports is that there could soon be developments on both Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell.

The report explains that Chelsea fans should keep an eye out on Chilwell transfer developments in the next week, while talks are ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Havertz.

Sky Sports claim Leverkusen are holding out for £90million for Havertz, with Chelsea needing to work out a way to structure a deal that is satisfactory to the Bundesliga club.

Chilwell, meanwhile, is said to be available for £80m, according to Sky Sports, and their report suggests a deal is ‘getting closer’.

That could be a significant investment for CFC – around £170m on just two players – but it would surely majorly strengthen Frank Lampard’s squad.

Chilwell would be a major upgrade on the club’s current left-backs, with Sky Sports noting that Emerson Palmieri is expected to join Inter Milan this summer.

Havertz also looks badly needed at Stamford Bridge after the club were unable to replace the departing Eden Hazard last summer as he joined Real Madrid while they were under a transfer ban.