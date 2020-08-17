Chelsea fans hoping for updates on their numerous transfer targets this summer have come to the right place.

Read on for the latest CFC transfer gossip as some major developments seem to be taking place behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge…

First up, the Kai Havertz transfer saga should finally be nearing its conclusion, according to latest reports.

Chelsea seem to be putting the finishing touches on their deal with Bayer Leverkusen, who are understandably keen to get as much as possible for their star player.

The Germany international would cost around £90million and Chelsea are now said to be at the final stages of negotiations in order to ensure they can structure a deal to meet Leverkusen’s demands.

Chelsea may also be facing a big-name exit as reports from Spain claim N’Golo Kante wants to join Real Madrid.

The France international has been a star player at Stamford Bridge but his recent fitness record is not the best, so at the age of 29 it might be time for him to move on.

It’s claimed that Kante is desperate to play under Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who is also known to be a long-time admirer of his fellow countryman.

Finally, Chelsea are listed as among the clubs to have made contact over a potential transfer deal for Brighton defender Ben White.

The 22-year-old looks a top prospect and is set to spark a bidding war this summer as he’s made available for what could be a bargain £50m.

White is also being eyed up by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, but Chelsea have also registered a formal interest.