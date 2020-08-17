Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly desperate for a transfer to Real Madrid in order to play under Zinedine Zidane.

The France international has shone during his time at Stamford Bridge and is clearly up there with the very finest defensive midfield players in Europe on his day.

However, Kante has had his injury problems in recent times and it might be that Chelsea would be tempted to cash in on him.

In fact, the Times recently reported that this is the case, and now Don Balon claim Kante is eager to move to Real Madrid to play under French icon Zidane.

Blues fans would surely be disappointed to see Kante leave, with the 29-year-old a real fan favourite in west London after all his success with the club.

Chelsea’s board, however, may take a different view and decide that the club will have to make sales this summer in order to invest in other areas of the squad.

With Kante perhaps now past his peak, and with CFC already spending big on signing Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, this might be a sensible and necessary piece of business in order to ensure the club is not spending beyond its means during this challenging economic period.