According to Mundo Deportivo via La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the Juventus hierarchy to sign his former Real Madrid strike partner Karim Benzema.

The duo enjoyed a very fruitful partnership during their time with Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos to win all the major honours possible.

It’s added that Ronaldo would like to link up with the Frenchman once again in Turin, with the hope that Benzema can form a devastating trio alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Paulo Dybala.

Juventus are still seeking their first Champions League title since 1996, with the side failing with that objective this season after being upset by Lyon in the quarter-finals.

Unfortunately a swoop for Benzema may be out of reach as Mundo Deportivo report that Los Blancos aren’t prepared to part with their main man, with the striker not thought to be keen on an exit either.

Benzema has finally earned the plaudits he deserves as he’s taken up the superstar role for Zinedine Zidane’s side since Ronaldo’s shock departure.

Benzema has contributed a phenomenal 57 goals and 22 assists over the last two seasons. It’s no surprise that Ronaldo would like to team up with the 32-year-old again.