Cristiano Ronaldo’s time could be up at Juventus for this reason

After tumbling unexpectedly out of the Champions League to Manchester City’s conquerors, Lyon, Juventus acted swiftly in replacing Maurizio Sarri with Andrea Pirlo.

Although the move to appoint Pirlo in the top job without any relevant experience could be seen as a risk, it was, at least, a decisive piece of business from the bianconeri board.

It appears that Pirlo himself shares that same businesslike mindset too, because TWM cited by Sport suggest that no one in the squad is safe under the World Cup winners watch – including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese’s reported astronomical wages will be hurting the Old Lady, particularly at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is stretching clubs to the limit financially.

Sport report that PSG could well be interested in Ronaldo’s services, giving him one last hurrah before he ends his career.

However, it’s thought that Juve won’t accept less than €60m in order to get him off of their books.

It’s a move that makes sense, given that it will free up cash for Pirlo to buy younger players and bring down the age of a squad that was one of the oldest in the latter stages of the Champions League.