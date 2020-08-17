‘Damn’ – These Arsenal fans troll Man United after stat proves fringe ace is better than Bruno Fernandes in this area

Some Arsenal fans have started to poke fun at their Manchester United counterparts on social media after learning that Joe Willock has scored more goals from open play than Bruno Fernandes.

All five of Willock’s goals across all competitions this season have come from open play, whilst Fernandes has done so just four times since joining the Red Devils in January.

Fernandes has a total of 12 goals, with 8 coming from the penalty spot and one being a free-kick, leaving the playmaker’s tally from open play since joining at three.

Some Arsenal supporters have been relentless in their trolling of fans of rivals United since unearthing this stat, with one branding superstar Fernandes a ‘penalty merchant’.

Just a reminder that Joe Willock has more goals from open play than Bruno Fernandes since he's signed for Man Utd this season 🙂 — Adil (@axnaz14) August 16, 2020

Joe Willock has more open play goals than Bruno Fernandes this season. pic.twitter.com/1jkMgEYYjv — Antonio (@Antonio95266542) August 14, 2020

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the statistic:

Willock has 5 Bruno has 4? that’s crazy man? — Arteta’s Son ? (@Subcon3007) August 13, 2020

Bruno Penandes.

Penalty merchant. — Plantain Papi (@mikhail_2020) August 13, 2020

Insane stat — Tierneyator (@tierneyator) August 17, 2020

Willock literally has more open play goals this season than Fernandes btw — 19 ? (@afcpepito_) August 16, 2020

Some of the Red Devils’ faithful will no doubt contest this stat as it may be deemed unfair to count Willock’s entire season tally compared to Fernandes’ only since he moved to Old Trafford.

However Arsenal supporters can rebut this point as Fernandes has played considerably more minutes than young Willock has since he arrived in England.

Fernandes’ six months so far with the Red Devils have actually seen the playmaker play just 20 minutes less than Willock managed in the entire season, with the ace playing a particularly lesser role for the Gunners in the second-half of the season.