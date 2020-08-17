Done deal: Liverpool confirm youngster has signed new long-term contract

Liverpool have confirmed that young defender Neco Williams has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract to commit his future to the club.

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks on Merseyside and has made 11 appearances for the senior side to date, while he’s also been capped 17 times at U19 level for Wales.

SEE MORE: Liverpool keen on signing classy ace but major obstacle casts doubt over swoop

As he continues to offer a back-up option at right-back, it looks as though he’ll have the chance to cement his place in the Liverpool squad moving forward as he has signed a new long-term deal, as per the club’s official site.

No specific details are offered by the Reds in terms of the length of the contract, but he was delighted with the deal and he’ll hope to now kick on and emerge as a key part of the squad next season and beyond as Jurgen Klopp and his men look to continue to compete for major honours.

Williams offers a key option at right-back to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and so while it’s still early in his career, he can continue to learn from his teammate in training and on the pitch as he attempts to rival him for the starting berth moving forward.

That said, with Liverpool looking to compete on multiple fronts again next season both domestically and in Europe, he’ll no doubt get opportunities to impress with Klopp having to rest Alexander-Arnold as and when he deems necessary.

For now though, the youngster can be pleased with his new contract and that alone gives the impression that he has done something right to earn the trust of Klopp and the club to secure his long-term future.