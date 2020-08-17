Done deal: Tottenham confirm youngster’s exit on loan for 2020/21 campaign

Tottenham have confirmed that talented youngster Oliver Skipp has sealed a season-long loan move to Norwich City ahead of the new campaign.

The 19-year-old has made 23 appearances for the senior side as he has shown quality to suggest that he has a big future ahead of him, while he has also been capped at U16, U17, U18 and U21 level for England.

However, in a bid to perhaps give him a chance to play more regularly to gain invaluable experience and to mature and develop as a player, Tottenham have decided to send him out on loan.

As per the club’s tweet below, Skipp has joined Norwich on loan for the season, as he will now hope to play a key role in helping them bounce straight back up into the Premier League after their relegation last time out.

Were he to impress, that could give him an ideal platform on which to prove himself to Spurs and earn a long-term future in north London, but coupled with the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg last week, Jose Mourinho seemingly has more than enough quality and depth in midfield heading into next season which has allowed him to green light an exit for Skipp.

Naturally, the youngster will hope that he can return to Tottenham next season and cement his place in Mourinho’s plans, but firstly, he’ll now have to prove himself for the Championship outfit and use that as a stage to showcase his potential and talent moving forward.

As noted by Sky Sports, he signed a new three-year contract with Spurs only last month, and so that would suggest that the Portuguese tactician does have important plans for him in the long-term future, with the report adding that he believes he can go on to be a Spurs captain some day.