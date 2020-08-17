According to Manchester United’s official website, midfielder prospect Aliou Traore has joined Ligue 2 side Caen on a season-long loan, with the ace now able to build ‘invaluable’ experience at senior level.

Traore has certainly got his wish, with the exciting prospect admitting that he was ready for first-team football at either United or elsewhere just a couple of weeks ago in an interview with RMC Sport.

The Red Devils signed Traore from French powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and the talent has impressed in United’s youth ranks.

The France youth international has scored eight goals and chipped in with 10 assists in 50 appearances for United’s Under-18s and 23s, Traore has starred all across midfield.

Traore’s natural position is as a central midfielder but the prospect has been deployed as a winger for most of this season, where he’s fared very well.

Here’s how Caen announced the France Under-19s talent’s move:

Traore’s versatility will undoubtedly make him a solid option for a side in Caen that just finished 13th in Ligue 2, the ace bagged four goals four goals from 14 outings for United in Premier League 2 this term.

The Frenchman can be utilised as a traditional central midfielder or in a more attacking role, but the promise he showed on the flanks this season may well shape winger up as his best position now.

Considering that breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be very difficult for the 19-year-old at this moment in time, a loan move is certainly the best option for all parties to continue Traore’s development.