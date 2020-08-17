Eto’o’s crazy suggestion if Barcelona allow Lionel Messi to leave

As Barcelona’s crisis seems to get deeper and deeper, former striker, Samuel Eto’o has come up with a novel suggestion if Leo Messi leaves the club on the back of recent troubles.

Quique Setien’s sacking on Monday may have pacified the Argentinian, but with president, Josep Maria Bartomeu refusing to resign, Messi may still decide to leave the Camp Nou at the end of his current contract, which expires in 2021.

Moreover, he would be free to talk to other clubs from January, and he wouldn’t cost them a penny in transfer fees.

It’s a scenario that Eto’o doesn’t want to see happen and believes that a name change might well be in order if it does.

“There’s a need to do everything possible to ensure Messi finishes his career at Barcelona,” Eto’o told TyC Sports, cited by MARCA.

“I hope that those who take the decisions do so for the good of Barcelona. I love Leo as if he were my son. Barcelona is Messi. I always want the best for Messi, but the club is Messi.

“If he decides to leave then we need to try to find another name for the club. We’re lucky that we currently have the best player of all time.”

Clearly, such a scenario would never occur, however, Eto’o has, in his own way, made light of what could be a very serious situation for the club.

Ronald Koeman is expected to become Barcelona’s new manager, and arguably how he performs over the first half season will determine whether Messi stays or goes in a year’s time.