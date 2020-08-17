Although Frank Lampard might be a touch disappointed at having lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal, he can at least look forward in expectation more than hope.

His transfer business so far for Chelsea has been top quality, with Timo Werner having signed from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech acquired from Ajax.

There’s plenty of time for him to add to his squad too, and he’ll surely be delighted that one of his young players is prepared to stay at the club and fight for his place against the bigger names.

According to Goal.com, Ethan Ampadu, a player who was on loan at RB Leipzig last season, is keen to impress his manager rather than being farmed out again elsewhere.

At just 19 years of age, Ampadu has years ahead of him in which to hone his craft.

The question is whether Lampard sees that immediate and long-term future at Stamford Bridge or not.

Clearly, not playing regular minutes is going to hinder Ampadu’s ability to develop, equally can Chelsea and Lampard afford to potentially lose one of their exciting prospects?