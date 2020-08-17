Aston Villa star Jack Grealish reportedly has a surprising lack of suitors in the transfer market this summer and may have dented his own hopes of a move.

The England Under-21 international was one of the stars of Villa’s season, and scored a crucial goal to help keep the club in the Premier League as they fought against the threat of relegation.

According to The Athletic, this may have made it that bit harder for Grealish to get his big move in this current market, with many top clubs reluctant to spend big due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grealish is supposedly not wanted by any of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham, with Manchester United said to be by far his strongest suitors, with City a seemingly quite distant second, according to The Athletic.

And even United, according to the report, are focusing on Jadon Sancho as a top priority, with the club pessimistic about the prospects of being able to afford both.

City, meanwhile, would not be able to guarantee Grealish regular starts, meaning it’s unlikely they’re going to pay the kind of money Villa might demand for him, according to The Athletic.

It’s easy to imagine that if Villa had gone down, the 24-year-old would surely be out of the club much quicker and for much cheaper.

The boost of top flight survival will significantly strengthen Villa’s negotiating position, so it remains to be seen if any agreement can be struck with anyone.

United could surely do with a player of his calibre, while Grealish himself surely deserves a bigger stage on which to showcase his talents.