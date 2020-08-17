The will-he, won’t he saga of whether Jadon Sancho will swap Dortmund for Manchester has taken another twist.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be desperate to upgrade his Man United squad after coming up short in three separate semi-finals this season, and Sancho would certainly fall into that bracket.

Even with a proposed transfer fee in excess of €100m, given his projection and age, it would be a safe assumption that it would be money well spent.

However, the noises coming out of Germany are that the player is happy with his lot and doesn’t appear in any rush to move.

Dortmund goalkeeper, Roman Burki, is just the latest to seemingly deal Man United another blow in their pursuit of the player.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent expecting him to stay, but I hoped he would,” he told Kicker, cited by the Daily Mail.

“It has always been clear that you have to pay a certain amount of money to buy a player of his quality but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not as easy for the clubs as it was before.

“I don’t believe Jadon is sad that he will continue with Borussia Dortmund. He comes to training with a smile on his face and is happy to be with us.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Lautaro Martinez grabs his second to put Inter in total control against Shakhtar Done deal: Liverpool confirm youngster has signed new long-term contract Valencia crisis deepens as players refuse to accept wage deferral

At this stage, with Dortmund not needing to sell, the only way United will seemingly get close to getting their man is if he hands in a transfer request.

That doesn’t appear to be a likely scenario, and with the new season just under four weeks away, Solskjaer and Ed Woodward will need to work quickly to identify and secure any other targets.