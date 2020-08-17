Liverpool keen on signing classy ace but major obstacle casts doubt over swoop

Liverpool are reportedly still keen on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, but his €30m price-tag is touted as a major issue in possible negotiations.

The 29-year-old has been with the Bavarian giants since 2013, and has made 233 appearances for the club in that time while winning a whole host of trophies.

They’ll hope to add a Champions League triumph to their Bundesliga title in the next week, and Thiago will hope to play his part in that as that will be his primary focus for now.

However, speculation over his future has surfaced ahead of the summer transfer window, and The Guardian note that Liverpool are keen on signing the Spaniard, but they’ve informed Bayern that they will not pay his €30m asking price.

Given he has just one year remaining on his current contract, that seems to be a fair stance from the reigning Premier League champions, as many would expect the demands to be less given the threat of losing him for nothing next summer.

Further, the report adds that Bayern aren’t that keen to green light an exit for Thiago, particularly for anything less than their price-tag, and while any discussions over his future are on hold until their campaign has ended, the player himself is said to be open to securing a switch to Liverpool.

In turn, it’s an intriguing scenario given the different sub-plots, but time will tell if ultimately the two clubs can reach an agreement on a transfer fee, as that will be the first big obstacle standing in the way of a deal.

Thiago would add more quality and competition in midfield for Jurgen Klopp, but time will tell if he’s forced to start looking at alternative options instead.