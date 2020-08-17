Liverpool are reportedly showing the strongest interest in Brighton defender Ben White this summer, but he has a long list of other transfer suitors.

The talented 22-year-old has shown himself to be a real prospect in recent times, impressing on loan at Leeds United in the season just gone, aiding their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for White now, but it looks like he’s going to have top clubs queuing up for him in a potential big-money move.

According to the Sun, White will likely cost around £50million and Liverpool are joined by the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in showing an interest in him, with every top six club also said to have made contact about a potential deal.

Liverpool already have strong defensive options, but the recent injury records of both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez may be a worry for Jurgen Klopp going into next season.

Man Utd, meanwhile, clearly need to improve in that area of the pitch after Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were both poor in their Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla last night.

Chelsea’s defensive woes are also well documented, with Frank Lampard’s side finishing with the worst defensive record in the top half of the Premier League table, while they were also thrashed 7-1 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

White could surely improve any of these sides and has shown he has a big future in the game, with £50m likely to look like a bargain in years to come.