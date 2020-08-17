Manchester City players “devastated” with Pep Guardiola blunder vs Lyon

Manchester City players have reportedly been left “devastated” with the club’s Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon last week.

City were beaten 3-1 in a surprise result that once again saw them massively under-achieve in Europe under Guardiola, who previously had such a strong record in the competition at his former clubs.

Guardiola made some surprise changes to his system for the game against Lyon, and The Athletic have detailed how this took some players by surprise and has left them demoralised afterwards.

The Athletic explain how Guardiola seems to over-think City’s Champions League games, with the Catalan having previously made some strange mistakes with his team selection in the defeat against Tottenham last season.

The report quotes a source close to the players as saying they were gutted at training all season in one system, only for Guardiola to suddenly change everything for one of the club’s most important games.

The source said: “I have no words. I am speechless. The players are devastated.

“It is especially bad against Tottenham and Lyon. It is tough, especially for the players. You play the whole season with one system and then it comes to these games and he changes it.”