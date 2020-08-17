Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has singled out defender Victor Lindelof for criticism after his poor performance in the club’s Europa League defeat to Sevilla last night.

The Sweden international was badly at fault for Sevilla’s second goal in particular, even if none of the Man Utd defence particularly covered themselves in glory.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Scholes made it clear he felt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed to make a change at centre-back, with Lindelof identified as a real weak link in the team.

“Surely Lindelof as a centre-half, he’s got his centre-forward, he’s got to be looking at him, his body angle’s all wrong,” Scholes told BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“If they avoid that I think they will go on and score a goal because Sevilla looks knackered. They didn’t look like they were going to create a chance other than that one.

“There’s a lot wrong with the goal. You can almost blame the whole back four for this goal. Williams doesn’t get to the ball, where Maguire is, I don’t know. But for me Lindelof is the biggest problem.

“I think they could do with a centre-half, I’ve said that all along. I’m not sure Lindelof is going to be good enough as a partner for Maguire. I think they need a more dominant defender next to him.

“Lindelof’s alright, their defensive record over the last 15-20 games has been very good, but a dominant centre-half next to Maguire, just to cover his slight weaknesses.”

United fans would probably agree with this, even if last summer’s big defensive signing Harry Maguire hasn’t exactly been great either in his first season at Old Trafford.

Still, the former Leicester City man has shown quality throughout his career and might well improve with a better partner next to him.

MUFC’s exit from the Europa League means they will finish trophyless for the third season in a row, so Solskjaer surely has to change something this summer.