Manchester United legend Paul Scholes made a slightly dodgy claim last night following his old club’s Europa League exit at the hands of Sevilla.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-1 in the Europa League semi-final, ensuring they’ll miss out on silverware this season, having been beaten in three different semi-finals in one season.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Scholes suggested Man Utd need to spend money in the transfer market in order to turn this slump around…

"If they want to win trophies, they've got to start spending money. "If Jadon Sancho was in that team tonight, United are scoring." The message from Paul Scholes is clear, bring Sancho to Old Trafford! ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/1jQTH97dcy — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 16, 2020

Sounds fair enough, right? Except that it’s been pretty much United’s only strategy since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

MUFC have invested huge amounts in the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, and before that other flops like Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and it’s not brought them a huge amount of success.

Scholes may be right that certain areas of this team need to be strengthened, but it’s certainly a little more complex than simply throwing money at the problem.