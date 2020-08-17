Manchester United may finally be able to complete the signing of long-term transfer target Antoine Griezmann as he’s cleared to leave Barcelona this summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona have decided they’re willing to let Griezmann go after just one season, with the France international proving a slightly disappointing signing since his big move from Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann had looked a world class talent at his previous club, but he hasn’t looked quite the right fit at Barca, and it’s little surprise to see that he might now be moving on.

Man Utd have continued to be linked with Griezmann in recent times, and may well be tempted to pounce for his availability due to their struggles to land Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

This has seen the Red Devils also linked with Griezmann’s Barcelona and France team-mate Ousmane Dembele in recent times, as they look for a Plan B to Sancho.

Barcelona seem set for a fire sale after their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich last week, with Sport claiming only four of their players are safe.

United fans would surely welcome a talent like Griezmann, who could be a huge upgrade on many of their current attacking players if he can get back to his best.

Even in a disappointing season, the 29-year-old has scored a respectable 15 goals in all competitions, plus four assists.