Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to the on-pitch clash between Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof last night.

Lindelof did not have his best game as Man Utd were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla to miss out on a place in the Europa League final, ending their prospect of picking up any silverware this season.

Fernandes could be seen having a go at Lindelof over his role in Sevilla’s winning goal, but Solskjaer brushed this incident aside.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by the Metro, the Red Devils boss seemed fine with the idea of his players holding each other to account over their performances.

“It was a disappointing goal to give away because we were on the counter-attack, Anthony [Martial] gets brought down – how he doesn’t get booked, I don’t know,” Solskjaer said.

“But then the ball keeps on playing, we work to keep it in and we lose the ball.

“Maybe it’s a disappointing goal to concede and I want players to be accountable and hold others to account.

“Then again, the cross got deflected, Brandon got a bit unlucky, Victor just gets caught with the ball looping over him after that deflection so I think that was just a bit of frustration that took the boys.”

United fans will probably agree with this assessment, as it’s better to see that the club’s players care and feel passionate about demanding high standards.

It would surely be a lot worse if the team looked demoralised and let their head drops immediately after conceding.

Fernandes has certainly shown great character and leadership in his short time at Old Trafford, so hopefully that will eventually have a positive effect on the others at the club.