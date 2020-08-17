The latest Man Utd transfer news is here and we’ve got it neatly rounded up for you below.

First up, there’s talk of United being handed the chance of a possible breakthrough in the Jadon Sancho transfer saga.

The Borussia Dortmund star has long been linked with the Red Devils, but there’s been a lack of progress made over a deal so far this summer.

Latest reports claim, however, that Sancho could seek to force his way out of Dortmund – as long as Man Utd play their part by meeting his £108million asking price.

Elsewhere, United have also reportedly stepped up their interest in a move to sign Brighton defender Ben White.

The talented 22-year-old shone on loan at Leeds United last season, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League.

It’s claimed that United have now registered their interest in White by making contact over a move, though he’d cost £50m and is also wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Finally, there’s a slightly complicated update on the Jack Grealish transfer situation as he struggles to get out of Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old has an asking price of £80m and it’s not clear if MUFC can afford that at the moment, especially if they also sign Sancho.

However, The Athletic claim no other clubs are currently rivalling United for Grealish, so he’s surely theirs for the taking if they decide they can afford the deal later in the summer.