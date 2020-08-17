A new broom often sweeps clean, and that appears to be the case with Andrea Pirlo at Juventus.

The former club legend is wasting no time in shaping the first-team squad just the way he wants it.

According to Tuttosport and cited by the Daily Star, he is looking for a different type of striker to what’s in situ, meaning that there may be no future for former Man United target, Paulo Dybala.

Having just won the Serie A player of the year award per the Daily Star, it seems a strange decision to overlook him at this point in time, particularly when you consider his 2019/20 record of 17 goals and 8 assists per WhoScored.

However, it’s a manager’s prerogative and they live and die by their decisions. Indeed, what is Juve’s loss could very much be Man United’s gain if they play their cards right.

More Stories / Latest News Aubameyang verbally agrees new £250k per week deal to remain at Arsenal Gazza seen feeding his new addiction… but fans needn’t worry this time Real Madrid set sights on top talent with €45m release clause as they eye long-term solution

Contract talks with the bianconeri have stalled according to Tuttosport cited by the Daily Star, with Dybala apparently unhappy again because of the uncertainty over his immediate future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do worse than consider him as a more viable alternative to Jadon Sancho, and should the Red Devils rekindle their interest, Dybala may well find it more difficult to turn them down this time.