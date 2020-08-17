According to Mundo Deportivo via Chilean newspaper La Cuarta, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Arturo Vidal from Barcelona this summer.

Following the Catalan outfit’s embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, almost all of the squad are available for sale, with the exception of Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet.

Vidal is entering the final year of his contract with Barcelona and intended to stay put in Catalonia but the massive shake-up that the loss sparked may well change the creative midfielder’s plans.

La Cuarta report that PSG would be prepared to offer Vidal a pay rise to bring him to the Parc de Princes ahead of next season, as they look to bolster their central midfield ranks.

It’s added that the Ligue 1 champions have already registered their interest in Vidal with the player’s entourage and that they’re keen on the ace regardless of how their Champions League campaign ends.

Vidal started 22 of his 43 appearances for Barcelona this season, contributing a decent eight goals and three assists.

The Chilean star played a minimal role in the first-half of the season but looked encouraging once he won back a regular starting berth at the turn of the year.

The Parisians still need more experience if they’re to regularly contend for the Champions League, they’ve managed to make their way to the semi-finals this term and could have the best chance of lifting Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in their history after some big teams crashed out.