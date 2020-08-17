Real Madrid set sights on top talent with €45m release clause as they eye long-term solution

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and are being tipped to make their move for the starlet.

Upamecano, 21, has continued to impress for the Bundesliga outfit and was a stand-out performer in their recent win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Physical, quick and good on the ball, he ticks a lot of the right boxes when looking for a modern-day centre-half, and it appears as though he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

According to AS, Real Madrid have been left convinced by him while Zinedine Zidane has been an admirer of his talents for some time, and so it’s suggested that the reigning La Liga champions could now plot their move for the defender in the future with spending limited this summer.

It’s added that he has a €45m release clause after signing a new contract this summer with Leipzig, and so that could make him an affordable option for Los Blancos when the time is right.

With Sergio Ramos now 34 years of age, a long-term solution in defence will be needed to support the likes of Raphael Varane and Eder Militao, and it appears as though Real Madrid may well have found their preferred target.

Time will tell if they can prise him away from Leipzig when they are in a position to swoop, as with the German outfit starting to compete both domestically and in Europe, they’ll no doubt want to keep hold of Upamecano for a little while longer yet to help them start winning silverware.